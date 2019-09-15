New TV Show Called Murder House Flip Combines True Crime And Home Renovations

Even if you don’t happen to love both true crime and home renovation shows, then I’m sure you’ll at least love one or the other. Luckily, a new TV show called Murder House Flip has it all.

It’s everything we never knew we needed.

The title of the show sums it up really; Murder House Flip will feature some of America’s most infamous murder houses, with episodes looking into the horrific crimes that took place there.

However, rather than your average true crime investigation show, the new series will have the added twist of turning the house of horrors into the home of your dreams.

The executive producer of CSI, Josh Berman, is behind the new show, with Penny Dreadful’s Chris King and author Katherine Ramsland also producing.

Forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts will round out the crew as they take on homes across the US, but I’ve a feeling it will take much more than a 60 minute makeover to convince members of the public to fall in love with the former crime scenes.

I mean, we’ve all seen how it goes in horror films, haven’t we? A nice family moves into an old house looking for a new start, only to be haunted by the house’s history. A lick of paint and a new bathroom wouldn’t be enough to win me over, that’s for sure.

According to TODAY, Elyse Seder, SVP Alternative & Syndicated Programming of Sony Pictures Television, spoke of the new project:

We are thrilled to bring this one of a kind series to life and dive into a world that combines America’s two biggest TV obsessions: true crime and home renovation.

I think it is absolutely essential that everyone knows there is a show coming out called Murder House Flip and the premise is exactly what you think it is — Gwen Clarke (@GwenCIarke) September 9, 2019

Murder House Flip is said to explore the dark secrets and shocking stories behind the famous homes, and once crime experts uncover all the – ideally metaphorical – skeletons in the closet, spiritual healers will step in to cleanse the house before the high-end renovation workers give it a makeover.

In a press release, Berman said the projects will bring ‘healing and solace to families living in the aftermath of tragic events by transforming dark places into healthy spaces’.

The show will premiere on the mobile-only streaming service Quibi, which is set to be home to short-form content.

Me: I don't need another streaming service. Also Me: MURDER HOUSE FLIP ON QUIBI! — M 🏹🌙 (@Artemis_Ascends) September 8, 2019

According to TODAY, Quibi’s content pieces are expected to be no more than 10 minutes long each, meaning the series will definitely make for perfect bingeing material.

The network is also currently developing a bite size reboot of 90s romcom How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days in case you’re not a fan of true crime or home renovations.

Murder House Flip will be released on Quibi on April 6, 2020.

