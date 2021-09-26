New Vigil Pictures Released Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Season Finale

Warning: Contains Spoilers

BBC

Pictures teasing the Vigil finale have been shared ahead of it being aired tonight, September 26.

Advert 10

The hit BBC show has had British viewers gripped for the past five weeks, and will draw to a close this evening at 9pm.

Now, for those of you who have been religiously watching it like I have, you’ll know how last week’s gripping episode ended with DCI Silva (Suranne Jones) being stuffed into a torpedo tube by the Russian spy whom she suspected was onboard.

While both Silva and those back on land had worked out there was a Russian spy planning to sabotage HMS Vigil, they weren’t sure exactly who it was.

BBC

Advert 10

Many, myself included, suspected that it may have been coxswain Elliot Glover, but episode five revealed the true identity of the spy: Matthew Doward. Need a recap of episodes one to four? You can catch up here.

Last week’s episode ended with DCI Silva in the tube as Doward began to fill it with water.

Not only was Doward the person to put DCI Silva in the torpedo tube, he’s also believed to be behind Craig Burke’s death – the murder that led to DCI Silva boarding the billion-pound submarine – as well as being the person to have blackmailed Jackie Hamilton before her death.

BBC

Advert 10

Meanwhile, on land, the Royal Navy attempted to tell HMS Vigil to come back to port, but Doward sabotaged the sub’s communications signal, meaning it never got the message.

Several hours later, the Navy, MI5 and police were still waiting on a response. This long waiting time was dubbed ‘unusual’, sparking even more concerns about the welfare of those onboard.

Now, with the finale being just hours away, BBC have released pictures teasing what tonight’s episode might entail.

BBC

Advert 10

Two images show Doward very obviously up to no good; one in particular appears as if he may be talking to someone.

A third picture shows Rear Admiral Shaw at a press conference, implying that the Royal Navy has had to bite the bullet and inform the people of Britain what’s really going on onboard HMS Vigil.

In previous episodes, both MI5 and the Navy were determined to keep the ordeal lowkey. With this in mind, I can’t help but beg the question of what information they’ve learnt that was bad enough to make them need to speak to the press.

BBC

Advert 10

Undeniably, the odds aren’t looking good for the likes of DCI Silva and the rest of HMS Vigil’s crew, but who knows what tonight’s finale will bring.