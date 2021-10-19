New Will Poulter Photos Leave Fans Saying He’s The Missing Hemsworth Brother

Warner Bros./Netflix

New pictures of We’re the Millers actor Will Poulter have left fans baffled, with many pointing out the similarity of his looks to the Hemsworth brothers.

Formerly known as the ‘eyebrow kid’ for his often bewildered expressions, the 28-year-old has caused a stir with his new locks and more serious demeanour.

Advert 10

Fans have since compared the actor to the likes of Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth, as apparently a touch of Hugh Grant wavy hair and a tan makes them all siblings.

Warner Bros.

Images of Poulter from a Marvel clip have since circulated on social media, with fans in utter confusion over how his appearance has changed so much.

Poulter is set to star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Adam Warlock. However, reigning apparently far more exciting than Poulter’s Marvel debut is fans’ shock and awe over the actor’s changed appearance and similarity to fellow Marvel star, Chris Hemsworth.

Advert 10

A post on Instagram by @netflixnmovies has revealed a comparison photo of Poulter when he starred in We’re The Millers, to a photo of him from a recent Marvel Universe video.

The comparison picture has amassed over 188,000 likes and 862 comments, with other users having flooded to the Instagram in shock. One said: ‘Confusion, are they the same person or no?’

Another wrote:

Advert 10

Whatever he eating, whatever he drinking, whatever he smoking, whatever he snortin, I want some.

A third said: ‘Is that the missing Hemsworth brother??’

Poulter is clearly ‘eyebrow kid’ no longer.

Advert 10

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released on May 5, 2023.