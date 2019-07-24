New York Council Vote To Name Bronx Street After Stan Lee

Getty

Even after his death, the creativity of Stan Lee lives on through the universe he poured his life’s work into.

With his beloved heroic characters continuing to captivate, we are reminded of his unique wit and wisdom; his ingenuity which will inspire generations of comicbook lovers for years to come.

Now Lee is set to be memorialised on the streets of New York; the city of his birth and the place which for many remains synonymous with the adventures of Spider-Man.

As reported by the New York Post, New York City Council has voted to approve a proposal to co-name University Avenue, in the Bronx, ‘Stan Lee Way’.

This location is fitting, and would no doubt be one Stan Lee himself would have approved of. Lee formerly lived at 1720 University Place. He also went to school in the Bronx, attending DeWitt Clinton High School.

The proposal is still awaiting approval from Mayor Bill de Blasio, but fans are already thrilled by the thought of the iconic comic book writer being commemorated in this way.

One person remarked it was ‘definitely well deserved’, while another simply said, ‘we miss you Stan’. A sentiment shared by many who still cannot imagine future phases of Marvel without him.

In November 2018, Stan Lee died in Los Angeles at the age of 95. By then, he was a world away from his modest upbringing in Great Depression era New York.

Born to a Romanian immigrant family, Lee grew up in a congested apartment where his parents slept on a foldaway couch. By the time of his death, he was the most well known comicbook writer of all time, with people the world over mourning his passing.

However, Lee never forgot his roots, with New York shaping the narratives which would bring him fame and fortune.

From Dr. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum to The Avengers’ Mansion, the architecture and grit of New York appeared to spark Lee’s imagination like no other city. It was his muse, his true hometown, and an unwieldy, powerful Marvel character in its own right.

Fans are also currently petitioning for a statue of Lee to be erected in NYC, ensuring his scene stealing presence is felt by New Yorkers for years to come.

The Change.org petition, which has gained over 127,000 signatures at the time of writing, shows just how much the legend meant to people in New York and beyond.

C’mon Mayor Bill de Blasio, let’s do the right thing and get Stan Lee Way signed through ASAP…

