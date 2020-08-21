Justice New Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Teaser Just Dropped HBO Max/YouTube

Warner Bros. has just released another teaser trailer for the extended director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The teaser has been unveiled ahead of the unveiling of the official trailer, which will take place tomorrow at DC Fandome’s Hall of Heroes event.

At this hotly-anticipated virtual convention, fans expect to finally learn whether the Snyder cut will be released as one feature film on HBO Max or, as some suspect, as a miniseries.

You can watch the teaser trailer for yourself below:

The DC Fandome panel for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to begin at 5.30pm ET, with the trailer itself expected to drop at approximately 5.45 ET.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter back in May, Snyder made the following remarks about the upcoming extended cut:

It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie.

Snyder, who has reportedly never watched the version that opened in cinemas back in 2017, added:

You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.

Snyder was forced to leave the original project following a family tragedy, and was replaced by director Joss Whedon. Under Whedon’s direction, the movie underwent significant – and widely criticised – changes, and was received poorly by critics.

Fans have long hoped to see the film the way Snyder intended for it to be watched, and will be eagerly awaiting further details at the convention.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled for release on HBO Max in 2021.

