News Anchor Fired For Appearing In Adam Sandler's Halloween Netflix Film

A news reporter has been sacked from her job after appearing in the Netflix movie Hubie Halloween alongside Adam Sandler.

The horror comedy, which is new to the streaming platform this month, is about Hubie (Sandler), a man ridiculed in his home of Salem, as he takes on his annual responsibility as the city’s Halloween Helper.

For anyone who has seen it already, they will have noticed a number of cameos and appearances from a variety of names and Sandler regulars, like Steve Buscemi, Kevin James, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Hubie Halloween

One name you may not recognise, but may recall seeing, is Alaina Pinto. She appeared for a few moments as DC icon Harley Quinn while sitting behind a news desk. The cameo has, however, landed her in hot water, as the anchor took to Twitter to reveal her brief appearance in the film had seen her fired from her job at 7 News, after the role broke the terms of her contract.

‘Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween,’ she began.

The news anchor went on to clarify why she’d been let go: ‘In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved’.

Further, she added: ‘Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter – the future is bright!’

There was an outpouring of support from her fans on Twitter, where one user wrote: ‘That’s a shame but I’m sure it will end up being for the best! Their loss, good luck!’

One tweeted: ‘Alaina, that is terrible news. My wife and I enjoyed watching you on Channel 7, first on traffic and then a well deserved move to the anchor desk. I agree that your future is bright, good luck to you going forward in business and in life.’

Others couldn’t believe she’d lost her job over something so the cameo: ‘That’s ridiculous @alainapinto you were the reason I tuned in every morning. Starting tomorrow I’m no longer watching @7News. They’ve lose an up and coming anchor. [sic]’

Pinto had been in the role since December 2016, and had worked for Fox Local 44 and ABC Local 22, before landing a position at 7 News.

Hubie Halloween is now streaming on Netflix.