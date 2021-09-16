Next James Bond Front Runners Revealed

PA Images

Bookies have revealed the next frontrunners to say, ‘The name’s Bond, James Bond.’

On September 30, Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007 will officially come to an end in No Time To Die. With 15 years and five movies under his belt, he’s the longest-serving actor in the role.

And, as one door closes, another will soon open for a fresh star to take on the mantle. We’re years out from seeing a new Bond, but bookies have released the odds on the current favourites.

PA Images

On William Hill’s latest odds, Tom Hardy is still sitting as the favourite at 5/2. ‘Speculation has been rife ever since Daniel Craig first mentioned hanging up his tux, and it seems like Bronson heartthrob Hardy could be set to pick up the mantle,’ a press release notes.

However, Hardy’s age should be taken into account: he’s 44 now, and by the time a new Bond comes out, he could be closer to 50. Craig is 53, and he’s stepping down from the role, so Hardy seems like a fairly unlikely replacement.

Second on the list is Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page with odds of 3/1, a far more feasible candidate at the age of 31 and an upcoming role alongside No Time To Die star Ana de Armas in The Gray Man. McMafia actor James Norton also has 3/1 odds.

Netflix

Next up is Luke Evans, who played Gaston in the Beauty and the Beast remake, with odds of 6/1. Then there’s Idris Elba and Henry Cavill, both tied at 8/1 – the former has long been touted as a Bond candidate, given his popularity as Luther, but at the age of 49, it’s similarly a bit unlikely. Cavill is in with more of a shout, especially with his performance in The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Lashana Lynch, who’s playing a new 007 agent in No Time To Die, has odds of 10/1. Longtime franchise producer Barbara Broccoli ruled out a female Bond in an earlier interview.

MCU star Tom Hiddleston arguably put forward his Bond audition with BBC’s The Night Manager, and he’s still sitting high with 12/1 odds, tied with Outlander‘s Sam Heughan.

Netflix

Lower down on the list is Jack Lowden, Aidan Turner and Henry Golding, with odds of 16/1, 22/1 and 25/1 respectively. ‘Where they take the series afterwards, I think it’s an exciting time not only for Eon and the producers and things… I think the sky’s the limit for them. Who they choose… who knows? It’s fun to be in and around the conversation, but nobody is ever holding their breath,’ the Snake Eyes star told UNILAD.

Peaky Blinders‘ Cillian Murphy also has odds of 28/1. For more Bond odds, click here.

