Nicholas Cage's Joe Exotic TV Show Is Coming To Amazon Prime PA/Netflix

A new TV show, which will see Nicholas Cage star as Tiger King’s Joe Exotic, is coming to Amazon Prime.

The streaming service will develop the series, which has already been penned by CBS Television Studios and Imagine Entertainment, while Amazon Studios will produce.

The eight-part series will be based on the article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, which was written by Leif Reigstad and appeared in Texas Monthly.

Netflix

This project is one of two scripted series that are currently in the works, based on the big cat drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to the Cage project, Kate McKinnon is also set to play Carole Baskin in a drama based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast. The McKinnon-led show will be a series and appear as a cross-platform venture on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

It comes after millions of people tuned into watch Netflix’s iconic docuseries, which followed Exotic’s GW Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, during his bitter feud with Big Cat Rescue’s Baskin.

Carole Baskin Tiger King Netflix

In the Cage project, viewers will learn new stories about the eccentric Joe Schreibvogel, aka Joe Exotic, who fights to keep his zoo even at the risk of losing his sanity and attempting to take down Baskin in the process.

The series will get up close and personal with Joe and detail how he turned himself in to the iconic Joe Exotic fans came to be fascinated with, before he ‘lost himself to a character of his own creation’, Variety reports.