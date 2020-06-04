Nickelodeon Responds To Claims Its Black Lives Matter Video Was Inappropriate For Kids

You have the right to be seen, heard, and respected as a citizen of the world. You have the right to a world that is peaceful. You have the right to be treated with equality, regardless of the color of your skin.

You have the right to be protected from harm, injustice, and hatred. You have the right to an education that prepares you to run the world.

You have the right to your opinions and feelings, even if others don’t agree with them.