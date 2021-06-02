unilad
Nicolas Cage As Voldemort Is Giving Ralph Fiennes A Run For His Money

by : Hannah Smith on : 02 Jun 2021 12:05
The Harry Potter films are so perfectly cast, it’s honestly hard to imagine anyone else stepping into the iconic roles.

But that hasn’t stopped one filmmaker from imagining what the franchise might look like if the casting directors had gone in a different direction, by using deepfake technology to put some of our greatest living actors into the roles.

There’s Morgan Freeman as Dumbledore, Meryl Streep as Professor McGonagall and Keanu Reeves as Sirius Black. But there’s one particularly inspired choice that is sure to get people talking, with the role of Voldemort taken on by none other than Nicolas Cage.

Deepfake Nicholas Cage as Lord Voldemort (Race Archibold/YouTube)Race Archibold/YouTube

It’s hard to figure out why Cage fits the character so well. Is it his trademark intensity, his method acting, or does he just really suit being bald? Either way, it works, and it’s probably just as well Ralph Fiennes didn’t have to compete with the American for the role.

The reason behind the video is simple. Given that virtually every British actor you’ve ever heard of was involved in the Harry Potter films at one point or another, YouTuber Race Archibald decided to turn to the other side of the Atlantic to ask an interesting question: what if the Harry Potter films were American?

It’s an idea that could be seen as borderline offensive to some fan of the franchise, but it’s an interesting experiment that has given us an intriguing look at what a Harry Potter film series packed full of Oscar-winning stars might have looked like.

JK Rowling has previously acknowledged that Warner Bros. were initially keen to cast big-name Hollywood stars in the films, but the author insisted that British actors should play the roles.

It’s a decision that paid off, not only through the discovery of now-beloved stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, but also giving some of the country’s biggest stage and screen actors, such as Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman, the most iconic roles of their careers.

Harry Potter fans are gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which first hit cinema screens in 2001. According to Comic Book, Warner Media recently announced it would be celebrating the milestone by releasing two unscripted specials ‘to celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades’.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images/Warner Bros. Studio

