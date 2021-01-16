Nicolas Cage Fights Killer Animatronics In First Willy's Wonderland Trailer Screen Media Films

A first look at the upcoming horror film, Willy’s Wonderland, which sees Nicholas Cage take on a medley of possessed animatronics, has just landed.

If the trailer is anything to go by, viewers can look forward to a dark, twisted bloodbath as Cage battles the demons of an abandoned theme park.

Watch the trailer ahead of its February 12 release here:

As per the film’s synopsis, Cage plays the role of a janitor who finds himself stranded in a remote town, unable to pay off a repair shop to fix his jeep. In a bid to work off his debt, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland.

Ignoring the words of warning from the film’s teenage lead, Emily Tosta, Cage agrees to the task despite being told that he is walking into a ritual of human sacrifice.

‘Willy’s Wonderland carries a dark secret that The Janitor is about to discover. He’s been lured into a deadly trap, or rather, a living nightmare, as the Wonderland’s animatronic characters come to life to destroy him. The Janitor is forced to fight his way from one monster to another, trying to survive until morning,’ the synopsis reads.

But Cage doesn’t go down without a good fight, taking down the animatronics seemingly with ease. As the synopsis puts it: ‘The Janitor doesn’t play nice.’

Willy’s Wonderland, which is directed by The Drop’s Kevin Lewis, also stars Beth Grant, Ric Reitz and Chris Warner. It’s released on February 12, 2021.

