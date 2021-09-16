Nicolas Cage Freaked Out By His Next Movie And Refuses To Ever Watch It

PA Images

Nicolas Cage has announced that he’s never going to watch his upcoming movie where he plays himself.

Cage has admitted that the premise of the upcoming new movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, really freaks him out, and as a result, he can’t see himself watching it back.

The flick, set to hit theatres next April, follows Cage as he decides to give up acting, but agrees to attend the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire and Cage superfan (Pedro Pascal) to perform all his iconic characters in exchange for one million dollars.

The 57-year-old admitted to Collider in a recent interview, ‘I’m never going to see that movie.’

‘I’m told it’s a good movie’, he added, ‘It’s just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theatre and watch me play [director] Tom Gormican’s highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me’.

While Cage admits in the interview that he’s made a successful career out of playing outlandish characters, he draws a distinction between fact and fiction, saying that in real life he’s not really like that.

‘I’m really [made of] quiet, meditative, thoughtful moments,’ he explained. ‘I’m not this neurotic, high-strung, anxiety-ridden guy all the time.’

The actor concluded, ‘I won’t see it, but I do hope you enjoy it.’