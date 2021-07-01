Nicolas Cage Movie Where He Plays Nicolas Cage Is Releasing Next Year

PA Images

Nicolas Cage is starring as Nicolas Cage in a satire about Nicolas Cage, due to be released next year.

The wildcard Oscar-winner has only grown more unpredictable – yet, when you hear a project he’s involved in, you can’t help but think, ‘Obviously!’

That’s the case with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta action-comedy starring Cage as a fictionalised version of himself, who must collect intelligence for the US government.

The movie is due for release in April 2022, postponed from this year due to the pandemic. It’s directed by Tom Gormican and also stars Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film will follow Cage’s Cage after he accepts ‘a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan, but things take a wildly unexpected turn when the actor is recruited by a CIA and forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved onscreen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones’.

RLJE Films

‘With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nic Cage,’ the synopsis adds.

It’s unclear which of the actor’s characters we’ll see nods to, whether it’s Face/Off, Gone in 60 Seconds, Con Air or Leaving Las Vegas. The publication’s Borys Kit tweeted, ‘This is a big creative swing for all involved and is one to watch. Could be a real humdinger.’

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will hit cinemas in April 2022.

