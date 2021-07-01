unilad
Advert

Nicolas Cage Movie Where He Plays Nicolas Cage Is Releasing Next Year

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Jul 2021 12:07
Nicolas Cage Movie Where He Plays Nicolas Cage Is Releasing Next YearPA Images

Nicolas Cage is starring as Nicolas Cage in a satire about Nicolas Cage, due to be released next year.

The wildcard Oscar-winner has only grown more unpredictable – yet, when you hear a project he’s involved in, you can’t help but think, ‘Obviously!’

Advert

That’s the case with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta action-comedy starring Cage as a fictionalised version of himself, who must collect intelligence for the US government.

The movie is due for release in April 2022, postponed from this year due to the pandemic. It’s directed by Tom Gormican and also stars Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film will follow Cage’s Cage after he accepts ‘a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan, but things take a wildly unexpected turn when the actor is recruited by a CIA and forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved onscreen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones’.

Advert
Nicolas Cage in Mandy. (RLJE Films)RLJE Films

‘With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nic Cage,’ the synopsis adds.

It’s unclear which of the actor’s characters we’ll see nods to, whether it’s Face/Off, Gone in 60 Seconds, Con Air or Leaving Las Vegas. The publication’s Borys Kit tweeted, ‘This is a big creative swing for all involved and is one to watch. Could be a real humdinger.’

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will hit cinemas in April 2022. 

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics
Sport

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage
Health

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Nicolas Cage, Now

Credits

The Hollywood Reporter

  1. The Hollywood Reporter

    Nicolas Cage’s Meta Action-Comedy ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Sets April 2022 Release in Theaters

 