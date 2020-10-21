Nicolas Cage Once Went Into A Casino With $200 And Won $20,000, He Gave It All To An Orphanage

PA Images

Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage walked into a casino with just $200, multiplied it by a hundred, and donated it all to charity.

The actor is known for a number of things – like almost becoming Superman, his now iconic, unhinged style of acting and, obviously, Face/Off – but now he’s in the spotlight for doing something both wild and selfless.

Advert

When 56-year-old spoke to his long-time friend Marilyn Manson for an in-depth chat, he revealed the time he was able to flip a few hundred dollars into a cool 20 grand.

As Cage was deep in conversation with the musician for Interview, he was asked about whether living in Las Vegas was a good thing for him. He then shared a vivid story from three decades ago that taught him a valuable lesson and why it prompted him to give up gambling.

‘The last time I gambled was about 30 years ago,’ the Leaving Las Vegas actor said.

Advert

He recalled the time he was abroad and, feeling overly confident and in his twenties, joined a roulette table in search of a ego-inflating win. ‘I was in the Bahamas, and I walked into a casino and felt like I had my mojo with me, like nothing could go wrong. My game was roulette.’

Cage describes the day he had that incredible luck, vowing never to do it again in order to preserve the feeling of that moment:

I went in with $200, and I didn’t miss a number, so much so that even the lady spinning the wheel said, ‘Nothing sweeter than a repeater.’ In 20 minutes I turned $200 into $20,000, so I went and found an orphanage in the Bahamas, met all the kids and the headmistress, and said, ‘This is for you.’ I put the 20 grand in her hand, walked away, and never gambled again, because if I did, it would ruin the power of that moment.

Advert

Winning a shedload of cash and marching straight into an orphanage is the greatest ending to such a story, and must’ve been a pleasant surprise when he handed over a big bag of cash. It’s arguably the most sensible reason to quit gambling too; the epic win remains untainted, and the euphoric feeling isn’t ruined by any future losses. Plus, making children’s lives exponentially better is far from the worst outcome after entering a casino.

The chat with Manson went on to discuss a number of interesting elements and anecdotes from the actor’s life, including an untitled project where he’s set to play imprisoned tiger tamer Joe Exotic, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays himself.