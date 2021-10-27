Nicolas Cage Once Yelled At Rust Armourer On Previous Film And ‘Stormed Off Set’

Voices of the West/Facebook/Alamy

Nicolas Cage had complained about Rust’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, on the set of another movie, according to a new interview.

Gutierrez-Reed, the head armourer of the Western film on which’s set Alec Baldwin accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has been criticised by other members of the crew following the tragedy. ‘There is no way a 24-year-old woman can be a professional with armoury,’ the set’s gaffer wrote in a Facebook post.

Prior to Rust, she worked on Cage’s The Old Way, where her alleged failure to follow gun safety protocols rankled the lead actor and others on the production.

Alamy

Stu Brumbaugh, who worked as a key grip on the earlier Western, spoke to The Wrap about his experience with Gutierrez-Reed, alleging she walked onto the set with live rounds of blanks without any announcement to the crew, as well as carrying rifles and other guns under her armpits and in both hands.

On one occasion, after she reportedly fired a gun for the second time in three days without warning, Cage shouted, ‘Make an announcement, you just blew my f*cking eardrums out,’ before storming off the set. ‘After the second round I was p*ssed off. We were moving too fast. She’s a rookie,’ Brumbaugh said, adding he’d told the assistant director she needed to be ‘let go’.

A producer on The Old Way denied these allegations. ‘I have no such recollection of this event on our set. I asked my partners the same. The details on some of these accounts specifically when it pertains to The Old Way have been blown out of proportion,’ they told the outlet.

She worked under Jeffrey W. Crow on The Old Way, a long-time weapons master who defended her in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. ‘I had never heard about Hannah until I was informed she would be my armorer, but my scepticism of her initially, about her lack of experience, was allayed after I’d worked with her,’ he said.

A month before the incident on the set of Rust, Gutierrez-Reed appeared on the Voices of the West podcast, where she spoke about feeling ‘nervous’ on the earlier movie. ‘The best part about my job is just showing people who are normally kind of freaked out by guns how safe they can be and how they’re not really problematic unless put in the wrong hands,’ she also said.

In a recent update, Santa Fe police said it was too early to comment on any charges and the investigation was still ongoing. However, the District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said criminal charges were still ‘on the table’ down the line.