Nicolas Cage Reportedly Wanted To Play White Guy With Jamaican Accent In Green Hornet

PA Images/Sony Pictures Releasing

Nicolas Cage wanted to play a ‘white Jamaican guy’ in Seth Rogen’s The Green Hornet.

The 2011 movie, starring Rogen as the titular hero alongside Jay Chao as Kato, was a moderate success at the box office despite negative reviews, grossing more than $227 million worldwide.

Advert 10

However, we’ll never know if it would have been improved or rendered far worse had Cage got the appearance he wanted, playing a white guy with a strong Jamaican accent.

While promoting Yearbook, his new collection of hilarious stories throughout his life, Rogen recalled Cage’s interest in starring in The Green Hornet. While he was casting the film with his creative partner Evan Goldberg, Cage said he wanted to play a bald man with a tattoo on his head.

Later, he said he’d rather not do that, but offered an alternate solution: ‘A white Bahamian man… it was pitched like a white Jamaican guy, basically,’ Rogen told Howard Stern.

Advert 10

Rogen said: ‘It set off a lot of alarms to us. Not that a white Jamaican guy is bad, but doing the accent and all that stuff seemed like a world of trouble.’

PA Images

Sony’s Amy Pascal later invited Rogen, Goldberg and Cage to her house to dig a bit deeper into the role. ‘We show up at the house and within 60 seconds we were all seated in the living room as he stood in front of us reciting a monologue in a Jamaican accent,’ he explained.

Rogen added: ‘We were all just like, what’s happening? A monologue, I should add, that was not in the script — nor did it have anything to do with the script. At which point I was like, I don’t think he’s read the script! There was no indication he had any idea what film we were trying to make, other than it was called The Green Hornet and there was a villain in it.’

Advert 10

Soon after, as they all sat down for dinner, Cage got up and left after a fairly muted reaction on his audition.