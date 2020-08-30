Nicolas Cage To Play Vodka-Loving Dragon In New Amazon Series Highfire
Nicolas Cage is set to play a vodka-loving dragon, in one of the actor’s first television roles.
Cage will star in the upcoming Amazon series Highfire, based on the adult fantasy novel by bestselling author Eoin Colfer.
The new series is described as a ‘gritty crime-thriller with doses of magical realism,’ which will be about Highfire the dragon – played by Cage – who lives an isolated existence in the bayous of Louisiana.
The book will be adapted for television by Davey Holmes, creator and executive producer of Epix’s Get Shorty TV series, which starred the likes of Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano, Sean Bridgers, Carolyn Dodd.
The details for the new series, as per Deadline, reads:
Once upon a time, dragons ruled the earth and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eyrie. But this is not once upon a time, this is now, and now all Lord Highfire rules is his shack in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Highfire has become plain old ‘Vern’ and, by day, he hides out among the alligators, watches cable-TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time.
It isn’t much of a life but he’s alive to live it, and Vern is prepared do whatever it takes – even if its violent – to preserve his own hide. When Vern’s world collides with a human teen named Squib, who becomes mixed up in some trouble while running booze for the local mob, their mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships.
Holmes and Cage will executive produce Highfire alongside Andrew Mittman of 1.21 via his exclusive production deal at MGM/UA TV, the studio behind the new series.
