Nicolas Cage Trains War Hero To Fight Aliens With Martial Arts In jiu Jitsu Trailer Paramount Pictures

Nicholas Cage is known for playing some pretty ‘out there’ characters, but his latest role as an ancient martial arts leader who trains a war hero to fight off aliens might just top the lot.

IGN dropped the trailer for new martial arts fantasy action movie Jiu Jitsu on Tuesday, October 13, and fans can’t get enough of Cage referring to an alien as ‘a poet warrior in the sci-fi sense’.

It’s quite beautiful, really.

You can check out the official trailer for Jiu Jitsu here:

It kind of looks like Predator, but with martial arts thrown into the mix too.

Jiu Jitsu is based on a 2017 comic book of the same name by Dimitris Logothetis and Jim McGrath, who also penned the screenplay, and sees Cage star alongside Alain Moussi (Retaliation), Frank Grillo (Captain America: Civil War), JuJu Chan (Wu Assassins) and Tony Jaa (Fast & Furious 7). Logothetis sat in the director’s chair, while Martin Barab and Chris Economides produced.

The plot is pretty much as bizarre as you’d expect, as ‘an ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in an epic battle for the survival of Earth’.

Moussi plays Jake Barnes, a master Jiu Jitsu fighter, who ‘refuses to face Brax, an indomitable alien creature’, meaning ‘the future of humanity hangs in the balance’.

Jake becomes injured and suffers from memory loss caused by severe amnesia, and is subsequently captured by a military squad ‘unequipped to fight the merciless intruder who has descended upon the planet’.

Cage’s character Wylie, teamed with an ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters, comes to save Jake and help him recover his memory and ‘regain his strength in order to band together and defeat Brax in an epic battle that will determine the fate of mankind’.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

An ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in an epic battle for the survival of Earth. Nicolas Cage joins a cast that includes Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos, Juju Chan, and Tony Jaa. Co-written and directed by Kickboxer: Retaliation’s Dimitri Logothetis, Jiu Jitsu debuts in Theaters, On Demand and Digital on November 20, 2020.

Jiu Jitsu is set to land in US theatres, on-demand, and digital on November 20, 2020, however there’s no word of a UK release just yet.