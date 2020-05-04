Nicolas Cage Will Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic In New Scripted TV Series Netflix/PA Images

Nicolas Cage is set to play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic in a new scripted series about the big cat owner.

The Netflix series quickly became a hot topic of conversation following its release in March, and now TikTok parodies, memes and costumes have been milked for all they’re worth it’s time for a new tribute to Mr. Exotic.

The eight-part series will be based on the article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, which was written by Leif Reigstad and appeared in Texas Monthly.

Conservationist Says Tiger King Was 'A Missed Opportunity' Netflix

Across the episodes, viewers will learn new stories about the eccentric Joe Schreibvogel, aka Joe Exotic, who fights to keep his zoo even at the risk of losing his sanity.

The series will get up close and personal with Joe and detail how he turned himself in to the iconic Joe Exotic fans came to be fascinated with, before he ‘lost himself to a character of his own creation’, Variety reports.

After Tiger King became popular on Netflix, fans started speculating about whether there’d be a film or series made about the zookeeper’s life, and if so, what celebrity would be cast to play him.

Carole Baskin Tiger King Netflix

Joe himself is currently behind bars and serving a 22-year sentence after being arrested for plotting to murder big cat sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, but he still had his say on the matter, and he had high hopes for who might portray him.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tiger King creators Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin revealed Joe had requested either Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him in an adaptation.

Though names such as Kevin Bacon and Cillian Murphy have also been thrown around, it turns out Cage has been the one to secure the part.

Nicolas Cage PA Images

Cage is known for starring in films such as Face/Off and National Treasure, and his appearance as Joe will mark his first role on television.

The series is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and is set to be taken to market in the coming days. Dan Lagana is set to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series, with Paul Young executive producing via Make Good Content

It is unclear when the show will be released, but hopefully we won’t have too long to wait!