Nicole Kidman Reveals She Struggled With Depression After Tom Cruise Divorce

by : Shola Lee on : 27 Dec 2021 17:34
Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has said she suffered from depression following her divorce.

A year after her divorce from Tom Cruise, Kidman played Virginia Woolf in The Hours (2002).

The film stars Kidman, Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore. It details Woolf’s struggle with her mental health while writing her novel Mrs Dalloway.

While appearing on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, Kidman explained how she became an ’empty vessel’ for the famous writer’s struggles and insisted on filming the film’s suicide scene without a stunt double.

Kidman said:

I don’t know if I ever thought of the danger, I think I was so in her. I think I was in a place myself at that time that was removed, depressed, not in my own body.

Kidman continued to explain how she was ‘open to understand’ Woolf in the movie, The Independent reports.

She continued:

So the idea of Virginia coming through me, I was pretty much an open vessel for it to happen. And I think [director Stephen Daldry] was very delicate with me because he knew that. I was open to understand it, which I think is probably the beauty of life as an actor.

The actor divorced Cruise in 2001 after 11 years of marriage, the pair share two adopted children, Bella, 28, and Connor, 26.

Kidman is currently staring as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123

If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone

