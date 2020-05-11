Nigel, Monty Don’s Beloved Dog And Gardeners’ World Star, Dies Aged 12

Nigel TheMontyDon/Twitter/BBC

Monty Don’s beloved dog Nigel has died at the age of 12.

The Gardeners’ World presenter took to Twitter to announce the sad news today, May 11.

Monty paid tribute to his ‘old friend’ saying:

I am very sorry to announce that Nigel has died. He slipped quietly away with no pain or suffering and is now buried in the garden with lots of tennis balls. Rest now old friend. See you in the sweet bye and bye.

Nigel frequently featured on the BBC Two programme along side Don’s other dog, Nellie.

He was known to follow Don around the garden and often play with tennis balls – like all the goodest of boys do.

Fans became concerned about Nigel’s welfare back in 2012 when he failed to feature on the show; however Don reassured Gardeners’ World viewers that Nigel had sustained an injury.

While the injury was quite serious – the poor pooch had ruptured a disc in his spine while trying to catch a tennis ball – he went on to make a full recovery and eventually returned to the show.

