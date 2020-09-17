Nintendo Confirms Animated Mario Movie Coming In 2022

Nintendo

In a bid to steal PlayStation 5’s thunder, Nintendo has given an update on its Super Mario movie that’s in the works.

It was first announced in 2018 that the film would be happening, and now Nintendo has confirmed it will be hitting theatres in 2022.

The movie, which is being financed by Nintendo, is said to be ‘moving ahead smoothly’ and will be distributed worldwide by Universal Pictures upon its release.

Advert

Mario Nintendo

The upcoming film is being co-produced by the creator of Mario, Nintendo’s Representative Director Shigeru Miyamoto. Chris Meledandri, founder of Illumination studio, is also producing. Illumination studios are known for their hit animation movies such as Minions, The Grinch, Secret Life of Pets and the Despicable Me trilogy.

The announcement came as part of Nintendo’s recent Corporate Management Policy Briefing that took place yesterday, September 16.

Further details of the upcoming film, such as the plot and additional characters, were not given, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for some more updates. The rest of the report was filled with business-type jargon no one’s really interested in – just give us the movie!

Advert

Nintendo

Speaking about the first live-action Mario movie, 1993’s Super Mario Bros., Meledandri told Variety in 2018: ‘I like that this was not done well the first time. I think that’s more exciting or more worthy than simply making another version of a film that was done incredibly well to begin with.’

He added:

[…] We are keeping [Miyamoto] front and centre in the creation of this film, I’ve rarely seen that happen with any adaptation where the original creative voice is being embraced like we’re embracing Miyamoto. There’s a history in Hollywood of people believing that they know better than the people responsible for a property. I’ve made that mistake before.

Advert

Sunday, September 13, marked the 35th anniversary of the iconic Super Mario Bros. game. The game proved so popular upon its release in 1985 that Nintendo released Super Mario Bros. 2 less than a year later.

Subsequent years saw Nintendo release Super Mario Land, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, Super Mario Land 2, Super Mario Kart and Super Mario All Stars all within a decade of the first official release.

Nintendo ds Pexels

Today’s exciting Nintendo news is tainted with the death of the tech giant’s well-loved Nintendo DS. Spending 90% of my childhood on my own Nintendo DS, I was saddened to learn the news that they are no longer manufacturing them.

Advert

The original Nintendo DS was released in 2004, with the 3DS system following a few years later in 2011. The news was quietly announced on Nintendo’s websites, with the UK site displaying a message that reads, ‘The manufacturing of the Nintendo 3DS family of systems has ended.’

RIP to all the Nintendogs I haven’t fed since 2007.