Nintendo ‘Looking Into’ Making More Animated Movies After Mario

The upcoming Super Mario Bros. film has interested fans, and it seems that Nintendo is considering making more cinematic ventures.

The original Super Mario Bros. film in 1993 may have been a disaster, but Nintendo appears to be confident about reintroducing their characters to the big screen.

Nintendo has teamed up with Illumination Entertainment, the creators of the Despicable Me series, to develop a new Super Mario Bros. movie, and Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has discussed the venture as well as future projects.

In an interview with Fast Company, Furukawa commented:

Animation, in general, is something that we are looking into, and not just [the Super Mario] franchise.

Naturally, fans are now hoping for Zelda films and pondering if we’ll ever get a dark gritty Metroid Prime animation. While the latter is unlikely, there are plenty of people who would like to see a new Legend of Zelda project. It also seems that the relationship with Illumination Entertainment could continue in the future.

Speaking about how the upcoming Mario film has progressed, Furukawa noted, ‘It’s not that we’ve asked Illumination to handle everything.’ Instead, it seems that the creator of Super Mario (Shigeru Miyamoto) has had plenty of involvement. Furukawa said, ‘Mr Miyamoto is very, very hands-on with the production of this movie.’

In terms of the intention for the upcoming Mario film, Furukawa claimed, ‘We must make sure that the results are true to the players’ experiences, and that they would never prevent Nintendo’s developers from making another unique game featuring the same characters.’ Undoubtedly, fans of Nintendo’s games will want this to be the case.

Many will hope that this collaboration is a recipe for success –particularly if it could lead to more films focused on our favourite video game characters.

The Super Mario Bros. movie is scheduled to be released next year.