No Time To Die Delayed Again To October 8, 2021 Universal Pictures

No Time To Die has been delayed once again, this time being pushed back to October 8, 2021.

It was reported earlier this week that another change was in the works for the upcoming James Bond film, and the official release date has now been confirmed – pending any further pushbacks, of course.

Advert 10

The original release date for the highly anticipated film was April 2020, but the ongoing health crisis saw it, and many other films, delayed.

This will mark the third time the film’s release date has been moved; it was first optimistically pushed back to November 2020, before later changing to April 2021.

NO TIME TO DIE Universal Pictures

At one point, it seemed as if MGM, No Time To Die’s production company, might sell the streaming rights for the film, but at a price of £600 million no one was willing to even offer half of that amount, according to Deadline.

Advert 10

Sacha Baron Cohen’s second Borat film made its debut on Amazon Prime in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, which saw 1.6 million US households watching it during its opening weekend. Amazon reportedly bought the film for $80 million.

However, with No Time To Die being one of the most expensive James Bond movies of all time (thought to have had a $250 million budget) and 2012’s Skyfall raking in an impressive $1.1 billion at the box office, MGM’s high asking price is arguably understandable.

According to IndieWire, more than half of US cinemas are still closed, something which prompted the production company’s decision to further push back the release date. Most cinemas in Canada and Europe also remain closed.

Advert 10

Fingers crossed the extremely long wait for the movie, which will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, will be worth it.

No Time To Die will now hit cinemas October 8, 2021.