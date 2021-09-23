unilad
Advert

No Time To Die Director Makes Controversial Comments About Sean Connery’s Bond

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 23 Sep 2021 08:02
No Time To Die Director Makes Controversial Comments About Sean Connery’s BondUnited Artists

Cary Fukunaga, director of the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, has made controversial comments about when Bond was played by actor Sean Connery. 

Fukunaga has accused Connery’s James Bond of acting highly controversially, highlighting a scene from the 1965 film Thunderball. 

Advert

In the film, Bond tries to kiss nurse Patricia Fearing (Molly Peters), however she pushes him away and rejects his rather forceful advances.

Fukunaga has since spoken out about his views on the scene and Bond’s role within it.

SEAN CONNERY, BOND GIRLS, THUNDERBALL, 1965Alamy

After the nurse pushes Bond away, she pleads with him not to report on her to her boss about the incident in case she ends up losing her job. ‘Well, I suppose my silence could have a price,’ Bond replies.

Advert

Bond then ends up backing Fearing into a corner, as she panics, ‘You don’t mean… Oh no!’, before he replies with, ‘Oh yes’, and ends up herding her into a steam room in which he then removes her clothing. Bond also later goes on to become romantically involved with Domino, played by Claudine Auger.

Fukunaga asked The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger where, like, basically Sean Connery’s character rapes a woman?[…] That wouldn’t fly today.’

Sean Connery and Claudine Auger - (Phillip Harrington/Alamy)Poppy Bilderbeck

In contrast, in No Time To Die, Fukunaga hoped to empower the female characters and ‘give them equity’.

Advert

Barbara Broccoli, the Bond film’s producer, even noted that the figure of Bond certainly has had a ‘long history’.

She said:

I think people are coming around – with some kicking and screaming – to accepting that stuff is no longer acceptable. Thank goodness. Bond is a character who was written in 1952 and the first film [Dr. No] came out in 1962.

SEAN CONNERY, BOND GIRLS, YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE, 1967 - (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

Dr Lisa Funnell, a professor who teaches a course on gender and Bond, described the scene that Fukunaga highlighted as ‘especially troubling’.

She noted how Bond is known for his ‘sexual magnetism and ability to attract women’, in popular culture, however that the Thunderball scene ‘challenges the way we “remember” Connery’s Bond’.

Funnell went on to say how the scene highlights Connery’s version of 007 as using ‘deception, intimidation and sexual violence to accomplish professional and personal goals’, traits of Bond that can often be forgotten by fans.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win
Film and TV

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win

Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law
Film and TV

Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law

Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’
Film and TV

Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’

Restaurants Will Be Banned From Keeping Tips Meant For Staff Under New Law
News

Restaurants Will Be Banned From Keeping Tips Meant For Staff Under New Law

Topics: Film and TV, James Bond, No Time To Die, no-article-matching, Sean Connery

Credits

Daily Mail and 1 other

  1. Daily Mail

    Sean Connery's James Bond was 'basically' a rapist, director of new 007 film No Time To Die says

  2. The Hollywood Reporter

    No Time to Lose: Hollywood Pins Its Hopes on Bond Director Cary Fukunaga

 