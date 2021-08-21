No Time To Die, James Bond Return Finally Gets Release Date

Universal Pictures

After more than 18 months of delays, No Time To Die looks set to finally hit the big screen, as producers have finally confirmed the date for the film’s long-awaited release.

007’s latest outing was initially supposed to land in cinemas all the way back in April 2020, before becoming the first major movie to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, a number of delayed release dates have been and gone, leaving fans frustrated and wondering just when they’ll be able to see what’s become one of the most highly anticipated blockbusters in years.

Rather than following in the footsteps of other major releases like Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow, or push ahead with a cinema release in the midst of the pandemic like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Bond’s producers have made it clear that the film will only be released once cinemas are reopened.

Well, it looks like the time has finally come, with a world premiere date for No Time To Die confirmed on social media last night. And the good news is, fans only have to hold on for a little longer!

Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 will hit screens on September 30, with an official premiere set to be hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall just two days before on September 28.

In a tweet, the 007 Twitter account posted, ‘The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London’s @RoyalAlbertHall,’ adding that Craig, as well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga and the film’s producers, will be present on the red carpet.