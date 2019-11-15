Noel Fielding Announces New Netflix Show About Magical Record Player

Netflix/PA

If you’re sat there thinking, ‘you know what, I haven’t seen much of Noel Fielding’s weird and wonderful ways recently’, I have just the thing for you.

Well, Netflix do because they’re working with the comedian and actor on a new show about a magical record player, à la The Mighty Boosh.

The Great British Bake-Off judge revealed that he’s got the sign-off from Netflix on the show, and he’s all set to begin writing soon.

Noel made the announcement while chatting to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6 Music, as per Chortle, and explained that the record player will let you ‘go inside your favourite albums’.

He continued:

Basically a guy gets hold of a magic record player and when you put the record player on a portal appears and you can go inside your favourite albums. It’s a good concept but how I write it, I could come at it from many different angles and I’m trying to work out the best way. I haven’t written it yet. I pitched it and Netflix liked it and we’re making it, but I haven’t started writing it yet. So that’s my next thing.

The six-part series is being co-written by Matt Haydock, creator of the cult comedy phenomenon Gus The Fox, with the two having previously worked together when Noel wrote the introduction to his 2013 book.

The Mighty Boosh star said the project was the one thing he wanted to do on television before devoting himself full time to painting, stating: ‘So I have to get my art hat off and put my writing hat back on, which I don’t even know where it is.’

This isn’t the first comedy venture of Noel’s in recent months; earlier this year, the comedian reunited with his Mighty Boosh co-star Julian Barratt for the first time in five years to become the UK’s Record Store Day ambassadors for 2019.

The duo joined forces once more to champion independent record stores across the UK, while at the same time releasing the complete Mighty Boosh radio series on vinyl for the first time so that fans of the show could experience it on three pieces of coloured 180g vinyl.

Speaking of their decision to do so, Julian explained, in his usual eccentric way: ‘It suddenly felt prescient to outwit [computers] and somehow save our precious early recordings onto a format that the dawning artificial intelligence will not see as a threat.’

Noel explained it in a slightly more relatable way, stating: ‘You want some vinyl expert to tell you about a record you’ve never heard of. That’s the beauty of it.’

Who else can’t wait for the magical record player?

