Noel Fielding Teases Return Of The Mighty Boosh

BBC

It’s bizarre to think the telly incarnation of The Mighty Boosh ended way back in 2009. As in, not even the last decade.

In the years since, we’ve seen Noel Fielding emerge as one of the most beloved faces on TV, first as a team captain for Never Mind The Buzzcocks and then as a charmingly witty co-presenter of The Great British Bake Off.

However, fans have never stopped crossing their fingers for new episodes of Boosh, a show as surreal as it was hilarious. And now it would appear we could well be returning to the weird and wonderful world dreamt up by Fielding and co-creator Julian Barratt…

PA

Taking to Instagram with a black and white pic of himself and Barratt, Fielding dropped a pretty big hint about the prospect of more Boosh:

There really wasn’t enough Boosh this decade ! let’s try and rectify that in the next one ;) x

Comedy fans were left thrilled by this cheeky announcement, with many high-profile comics commenting their approval.

Actor Jack Black described the duo as ‘legends’, while Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright declaring, ‘I vote for more BOOSH.’

Even Bake Off champion Rahul Mandal chipped in to wish Fielding a Happy New Year, enquiring what he could do to help ‘make this coming year boosh-ish’.

Of course – as many fans of The Mighty Boosh will know – ‘boosh-ish’ endeavours have come in all sorts of mediums over the years, from stage shows to radio productions. There has even been talk of a potential movie.

Speaking with the Radio Times in 2017, Barnett spoke of having ‘unfinished business’ when it came to the Boosh:

It’s a difficult one. Because it was really good and I’m really proud of it, and sometimes you think you want to leave it there and go ‘that’s it’. But there is a film that should be done, a sort of Yellow Submarine, fantastical kind of journey. Put a full stop on it, or take it into a different medium somehow. It’s just time and schedules and getting together. We’re both sort of up for it, but we’re kind of doing our own thing at the moment.

And so, although this isn’t a guarantee of Howard Moon and Vince Noir being back on the small screen, it looks like we’re certainly in for some more quirky humour and offbeat adventures this decade.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]