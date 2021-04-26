Nomadland Makes History With Best Picture Win At The Oscars

Searchlight Pictures

Nomadland has been crowned Best Picture at the Oscars.

Chloé Zhao’s critically-acclaimed drama, starring Frances McDormand as a modern-day nomad, has been sweeping awards season since it kicked off last year.

Advert 10

While undoubtedly a deserving winner – we even called it back in October – there’s extra historical context: Zhao the first woman of colour to be nominated for Best Director, which she also won, she’s the most-nominated woman in a single year in the awards ceremony’s history, and she’s the second woman ever to have won Best Picture, next to Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker.

Searchlight Pictures

In the Best Picture category, Nomadland emerged victorious over The Father, Promising Young Woman, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, Mank and Sound of Metal.

The movie follows Fern, a 60-something widow put out to pasture following the collapse of the mining town of Empire, Nevada. From the ashes of her former life, she forges a new one in her van and travels the open road, getting part-time gigs wherever possible and making connections along the way, no matter how brief.

Advert 10

Searchlight Pictures

In our review last year, we expected it to win the biggest prize of the night, writing: ‘Get ready for Nomadland, next year’s Best Picture winner… an ode to the ones who had to depart, it’s a breathtaking portrait of America’s freedom at the movies.’

If you’re still a bit clueless over Nomadland, having maybe not even heard of it, it’s not out in the UK until May 21. When it does arrive, do try (if you feel safe) to see it on the big screen, where it belongs.