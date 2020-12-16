Normal People's Paul Mescal Responds To Calls For Him To Be Next James Bond BBC/Sony Pictures

Normal People star Paul Mescal has responded to calls for him to be cast as the next James Bond.

There have long been rumours of who will be replacing Daniel Craig for the legendary role, but now Mescal has been asked his thoughts on starring as the next Bond.

Discussing the matter with Digital Spy, Mescal explained that he was a huge fan of the James Bond franchise.

When asked if he’s been questioned about playing Bond very often, he said, ‘No, I don’t, actually. I’m a huge Bond fan. I think it’s an incredible franchise. But it feels very, very far away from current circumstances.’

Further speaking about if he’d accept the role if he was asked to play it, Mescal said:

Would I play Bond? Yeah? I don’t know. If it ever came my way, we’d have a discussion about it. I don’t know. I don’t want to say yes or no. I am a massive fan, and will continue to be, regardless.

The 24-year-old actor is currently working on a project with Samsung Spotlight involving a short dance film.

According to Digital Spy, the film aims to champion young creatives’ talents and provide them with a platform to show their skills in the wake of the ongoing health crisis that has hugely impacted the creative arts industry.