Now You See Me 3 Is Now In Development

Lionsgate has confirmed Now You See Me 3 is in the works, after hiring American Hustle writer Eric Warren Singer to get a ‘fresh take’ on the franchise.

The first two movies have been a roaring success, bringing in just shy of $700 million at the global box office – which is huge when you consider they’re relatively inexpensive to make in comparison to other blockbuster films.

Now You See Me 1 and 2 see a group of genius criminals using sleight of hand and stage magic to trick their victims – and they’re incredible.

The first two films star some big names, including Jesse Eisenberg, Daniel Radcliffe, Woody Harrelson, Lizzy Caplan, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, and Morgan Freeman.

At this stage it’s unclear whether ‘fresh take’ will mean they’ll be taking on a new cast, as there’s currently no casting in place yet. However, it’s likely that fans will get to see some of the familiar faces they’re used to behind the magic tricks.

Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, as per Variety:

Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters.

He added:

The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can’t keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film.

If you were wondering how they manage to make the tricks seem so authentic, it’s because Jonathan Bayme and Theory 11 will serve as magic consultants to the filmmakers.

Singer is best known for his work on acclaimed film American Hustle, as well as 2017’s Only The Brave, starring Miles Teller. Most recently, he worked on forthcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

He’ll be working with a strong team which will see Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman producing, alongside Lionsgate’s Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds.

Kurtzman produced the first two Now You See Me movies, so it will be interesting to see what he does with the ‘fresh take’.