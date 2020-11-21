Obamas Producing Netflix Comedy Series Inspired By Trump Transition Chaos

PA Images

Barack and Michelle Obama are producing a new Netflix comedy series inspired by Trump’s 2016 presidential victory.

Under their Higher Ground Productions banner, which earlier produced acclaimed documentary American Factory, the pair are bringing to life a new sketch comedy series for the streamer.

The G Word with Adam Conover, prominently featuring the US comedian, will look inside the inner workings of government and those working behind the scenes, piercing the integrity of the operations with laughs and documentary elements.

Conover confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, ‘Very happy to finally be able to share this news: I’m creating a new comedy series for Netflix about the federal government. It’s called The G Word, and I can’t wait to share it with you.’

As per Vulture, an official synopsis for the show reads:

The United States government affects our lives in countless ways, from the food we eat to the money in our bank accounts. But despite the many hours we spend obsessing over politics, almost none of us know the first thing about the massive organisation those politicians are supposed to run. Instead, ‘government’ has become a dirty word that we’d rather not talk or even think about.

Conover, of Adam Ruins Everything and BoJack Horseman, is getting ready to ‘serve up the antidote’. In a tweet, Netflix also wrote: ‘Get ready for an original series that pulls back the curtain on the government.’

The synopsis adds: ‘Using fast-paced visual comedy, he reveals the profound power and complexity of the US government, introduces viewers to the heroic civil servants who make it work, and takes an incisive satirical look at its shortcomings.’

The series is loosely based on Michael Lewis’s best-selling book The Fifth Risk, which looked at the transition of Obama’s presidency to Trump, honing in on the Department of Energy, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Commerce. The Obamas acquired the rights to the book shortly after setting up their Netflix production deal.

In an earlier interview with The Guardian, Lewis earlier described the POTUS as ‘the single worst business manager that’s ever occupied the office. He’s obsessed only with himself, he doesn’t manage anything’.

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House - DC PA Images

Lewis’s works have been adapted into several successful films, such as Moneyball, The Big Short and The Blind Side.

Conover also confirmed: ‘Adam Ruins Everything’s season finale was also our series finale. I’m so proud of what our team accomplished on ARE, but it was time to take on a new challenge and prove we could tell even bigger stories.’

The G Word will enter into production in 2021, but has yet to receive a release date.