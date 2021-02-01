unilad
Advert

Obi-Wan Confirmed To ‘Rematch’ Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi Show

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 01 Feb 2021 14:20
Obi-Wan Confirmed To 'Rematch' Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi ShowObi-Wan Confirmed To 'Rematch' Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi ShowLucasFilms

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will have the ‘rematch of the century’ in the upcoming Kenobi series on Disney+, LucasFilms boss Kathleen Kennedy has confirmed.

It comes after Hayden Christensen announced he would be returning as Darth Vader in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, telling fans it feels ‘good to be back’.

Advert

Although Christensen voiced the character in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the upcoming series will be the first time he has appeared on screen as the iconic villain since 2005.

Obi-Wan Confirmed To 'Rematch' Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi ShowObi-Wan Confirmed To 'Rematch' Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi ShowLucasFilms

He will star opposite Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, who said ‘the fans have been waiting long enough’ for his return.

‘This is quite a dark time that we’re coming into with him, just being a Jedi – it’s not safe. There’s Jedi hunters out there,’ he said, as per GamesRadar.

Advert

The actor went on to say that the best part of the series is being able to work with Christensen again, calling it ‘the most beautiful thing’.

Obi-Wan Confirmed To 'Rematch' Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi ShowObi-Wan Confirmed To 'Rematch' Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi ShowLucasFilms

‘It’ll be amazing to bring those characters back together again, very unexpectedly. Having another swing at each other might be quite satisfying for everybody. We hope that you enjoy it as much as we’re going to enjoy making it,’ he said, Comicbook reports.

While Kennedy promised fans ‘the rematch of the century,’ Star Wars writer Deborah Chow said: ‘We will definitely see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader get into it again.’

Advert

Filming for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to begin in March, with a release date planned for late 2021 or early 2022.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump’s Entire Legal Team Quits Days Before Impeachment Trial
News

Donald Trump’s Entire Legal Team Quits Days Before Impeachment Trial

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

Grimes Says She’ll Move To Mars In 20 Years Even If It Means ‘Manual Labour Until Death’
Celebrity

Grimes Says She’ll Move To Mars In 20 Years Even If It Means ‘Manual Labour Until Death’

Drag Queen MMA Fighter Says Breaking Nail Is Worse Than Punches To The Face
Life

Drag Queen MMA Fighter Says Breaking Nail Is Worse Than Punches To The Face

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Film and TV, Disney+, Now, Star Wars

Credits

GamesRadar and 1 other

  1. GamesRadar

    Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi will "rematch" in the Disney Plus series

  2. Comicbook

    Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Footage Description from Disney Investor Day 2020

 