Obi-Wan Confirmed To 'Rematch' Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi Show LucasFilms

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will have the ‘rematch of the century’ in the upcoming Kenobi series on Disney+, LucasFilms boss Kathleen Kennedy has confirmed.

It comes after Hayden Christensen announced he would be returning as Darth Vader in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, telling fans it feels ‘good to be back’.

Advert 10

Although Christensen voiced the character in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the upcoming series will be the first time he has appeared on screen as the iconic villain since 2005.

Obi-Wan Confirmed To 'Rematch' Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi Show LucasFilms

He will star opposite Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, who said ‘the fans have been waiting long enough’ for his return.

‘This is quite a dark time that we’re coming into with him, just being a Jedi – it’s not safe. There’s Jedi hunters out there,’ he said, as per GamesRadar.

Advert 10

The actor went on to say that the best part of the series is being able to work with Christensen again, calling it ‘the most beautiful thing’.

Obi-Wan Confirmed To 'Rematch' Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi Show LucasFilms

‘It’ll be amazing to bring those characters back together again, very unexpectedly. Having another swing at each other might be quite satisfying for everybody. We hope that you enjoy it as much as we’re going to enjoy making it,’ he said, Comicbook reports.

While Kennedy promised fans ‘the rematch of the century,’ Star Wars writer Deborah Chow said: ‘We will definitely see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader get into it again.’

Advert 10

Filming for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to begin in March, with a release date planned for late 2021 or early 2022.