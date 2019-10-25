Obi-Wan Disney+ Series Will Be Six Episodes Long

20th Century Fox

The one and only Ewan McGregor has opened up about the upcoming Disney+ show Star Wars fans would dual with Darth Vader to get a glimpse of.

The – as of yet untitled – Obi-Wan Kenobi centred live action series was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo in August, with news of McGregor’s role reprisal sparking excitement across the universe.

McGregor, 48, played a young Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, last seen heading into exile during 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Although the prequels have long been a point of contention amongst fans, nobody could doubt McGregor’s suitability; slipping into Alec Guiness’ Jedi robes as if the role had been tailor-made made for him.

Now the Trainspotting actor has dropped some much longed for details about the new series during an interview with Men’s Journal, revealing it will consist of six one-hour long episodes.

McGregor revealed what many have already guessed about the timeline of the series, stating, ‘The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV’.

Although many details about the plot are being kept strictly hush-hush, we now know the story will pick up eight years after the events in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with Obi-Wan dealing with the traumatic fallout of the slaughter of so many brave Jedi Knights.

McGregor told Men’s Journal:

The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV. [Last time,] the Jedi Order was falling apart. It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him—well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think. Dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.

McGregor also spoke about how the years which have passed since he last picked up a lightsaber have brought new dimensions to the role, bringing him a greater affinity with Guiness’ portrayal.

McGregor said:

I want to get closer and closer to how Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness was playing him. I feel like I’m grayer and nearer him in age, so it’ll be easier to do that.

Although McGregor still has to be careful about keeping certain details under wraps, he has expressed relief at being able to chat about the show at all; having been sworn to secrecy for four full years.

As of yet, the show doesn’t have a release date. However, the scripts are reported to have been written with filming beginning in the summer of 2020.

