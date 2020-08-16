Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series To Start Filming Next Month Lucasfilm

The highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series is expected to start filming in September, months ahead of when it was thought to begin.

Advert

Star Wars fans have been taken on a bit of a rollercoaster with the new series, having experienced its announcement, rumoured cancellation, delay and now – apparently – its sudden beginning.

Earlier this year, star Ewan McGregor said the show had ‘slipped to next year’ and would begin shooting in January 2021, rather than this month.

Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Has Been Shut Down Lucasfilm

However, sources with knowledge of the series have revealed to Making Star Wars that production will get underway sometime next month, with creators doing some exterior filming at the ‘train yard’ in southern California, DisInsider reports.

Advert

Lucasfilm and Disney used the train yard for exterior filming on the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, which was used as the setting for Tatooine, so Making Star Wars believes the set will double for Tatooine on the Kenobi series.

It’s unclear how long the creators will be shooting in southern California for, as it’s thought filming will also take place at Pinewood Studios in the UK. It may be that production moves to the UK in January, potentially keeping things in line with what McGregor said earlier this year.

Ewan McGregor Obi-Wan Star Wars 20th Century Fox

The upcoming series is thought to take place eight years after Revenge of the Sith. Hossein Amini originally penned the script, but it has since been rewritten by producer Joby Harold.

Deborah Chow, who also worked on The Mandalorian, is set to direct, while Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy will produce along with Chow, Jason D. McGatlin, Tracey Seaward and John Swartz.