Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show Officially Starts Production In April

by : Emily Brown on : 29 Mar 2021 15:15
Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show Officially Starts Production In AprilLucasfilm

Star Wars fans will be glad to know that new adventures might not be too far, far away as the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set to begin production in April. 

The series will be released on Disney+, and will see Ewan McGregor return to his role as the iconic Jedi Master 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which Kenobi saw Anakin Skywalker turn to the dark side as he became Darth Vader.

In a release shared on the official Star Wars website today, it was revealed that the series will get off the ground in a matter of days as shooting starts in April.

LucasfilmLucasfilm

As well as welcoming back McGregor, the Obi-Wan series will mark the return of Hayden Christensen in the iconic role of Darth Vader.

Other cast members include The Great Gatsby’s Joel Edgerton, Stuber actor Kumail Nanjiani and Moses Ingram of The Queen’s Gambit, along with Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

LucasfilmLucasfilm

Fans may also recognise the name Deborah Chow, who is directing the series, for her work on two critically acclaimed episodes of The Mandalorian.

Both Chow and McGregor will also serve as executive producers for the series, alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, and writer Joby Harold.

Fans got a hint that the series would soon be underway when images emerged last month of McGregor showing off his muscles, seemingly after doing some training for the role.

No official release date has yet been announced for the series, but with filming beginning soon, hopefully it won’t be long before fans get to see the finished result.

