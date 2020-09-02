Obi-Wan TV Show Rumour Hints Anakin May Return
He was the chosen one… and soon, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker may return for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney+ series.
Last seen in live-action in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the actor is rumoured to making a comeback for Ewan McGregor’s upcoming ‘limited’ series on the streaming platform.
The unnamed series endured a creative shake-up at the start of the year, briefly put on hold while the scripts were tightened up. However, with film and TV production getting into the swing of things again after the pandemic’s effects, details are starting to leak.
According to the team at Kessel Run Transmissions, a Star Wars YouTube channel, the show will cover two periods of Obi-Wan’s life, bridging the audience gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope – ‘the height of the Clone Wars and at some point near the start of the Dark Times following Order 66 and the formation of the Galactic Empire’.
As reported by Star Wars News Net, here’s further alleged details about the show:
For the former time period, Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) will run into the likes of Commander Cody (Temuera Morrison) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen); all three characters will have the attire that they wear in The Clone Wars animated series.
For the latter, it’s not clear if Cody will be appearing, but Darth Vader will. The main narrative of the flashback sequences, if there is one, is not known, but the main narrative of the present of the series will be feature the story element of the Empire hunting for Obi-Wan.
While Christensen’s Anakin – whom we watched transform into Darth Vader back in 2005 – wasn’t always a fan-favourite, he’s grown in popularity alongside The Clown Wars series.
McGregor is certainly excited to be reprising the role, telling ACE Universe:
I’m just going to enjoy it all much more. [The prequels were] quite technically complicated, I remember… it was all blue screen and green screen. It was hard to imagine it. But nowadays, things have moved on so much and I think a lot of what you see is going to be what we see on the set… I think it’s going to feel realer for us, the actors.
Deborah Chow is attached to helm the series, after directing an episode of The Mandalorian‘s first season. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recently told The Wrap: ‘It’s been very exciting to see the talent that’s come in. And we’re now developing the limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Deborah Chow, and she’s just been doing a phenomenal job.’
While there’s no official release date, the series is reportedly set to hit Disney+ in 2022.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Anakin Skywalker, Disney+, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars, streaming, TV
CreditsKessel Run Transmissions and 3 others
Kessel Run Transmissions
EXCLUSIVE: New Details On Ahsoka Tano In The Mandalorian Season 2 And New Details On Kenobi
Star Wars News Net
New Rumors on the Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series and Ahsoka’s Role in ‘The Mandalorian’
ACE Universe/YouTube
The Wrap
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy on Baby Yoda, ‘The Mandalorian’ and the Future of ‘Star Wars’