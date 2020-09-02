Obi-Wan TV Show Rumour Hints Anakin May Return

For the former time period, Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) will run into the likes of Commander Cody (Temuera Morrison) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen); all three characters will have the attire that they wear in The Clone Wars animated series.

For the latter, it’s not clear if Cody will be appearing, but Darth Vader will. The main narrative of the flashback sequences, if there is one, is not known, but the main narrative of the present of the series will be feature the story element of the Empire hunting for Obi-Wan.