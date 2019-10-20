Odeon Cinemas Across The UK To Screen Friends Episodes To Mark 25th Anniversary

Warner Bros.

If you’re anything like me and spend 99 per cent of your free time watching endless Friends re-runs on Netflix despite having seen every episode about 100 times, then I have some good news for you.

You can now take your obsession to the big screen as a number of cinemas reveal they will be showing back-to-back Friends episodes in the run up to Christmas.

Could we BE anymore excited?

Warner Bros.

Odeon cinemas up and down the country are opening their doors to Friends fanatics by launching a three-part screening of all our favourite episodes.

On December 8, you can enjoy The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate, The One with the Blackout, The One With The Birth and The One Where Ross Finds Out.

Part two airs on December 11, and includes The One With the Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One The Morning After and The One With The Embryos.

And last but certainly not least, on December 15, fans can treat themselves to the final installment which features The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’ Wedding Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out and The One Where Ross Got High.

Warner Bros.

The best part? Tickets are only £13, but who can put a price on seeing Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, Joey on the big screen?

Odeon said in a description of the event:

Our friends are still there for you, 25 years later! Celebrate the milestone anniversary of the beloved sitcom, coming to the big screen for the first time ever! This is a show about love and sex and careers and a time in life when everything is possible… about the search for commitment and security… and the fear of commitment and security. Most of all, it’s about friendship – for when you’re young and single in the city, your friends are your family.

Warner Bros.

Not to be a kill joy or anything, but I’m left asking where on earth the Thanksgiving episode where they all play football for the Geller Cup is in the line up, considering it’s definitely up there among the top five Friends episode of all time (in my humble opinion, of course).

I think it’s fair to say 25 years on from its original release, Friends remains as iconic as ever.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]