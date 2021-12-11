unilad
Olivia Colman Accidentally Insults Jack Whitehall In Awkward Interview

Olivia Colman unwittingly made a scathing comment about Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show.

From Peep Show, to Hot Fuzz, to Broadchurch, to Academy Award-winning actor; Colman is a national treasure at this point. Whitehall has had his fair share of success too, whether it’s on-stage as a stand-up comedian or breaking out into roles in Fresh Meat, Bad Education and Jungle Cruise – alongside The Rock, no less.

The pair recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show, with Colman discussing her role in HBO’s Landscapers and Whitehall promoting his Clifford the Big Red Dog movie.

In a clip shared online, Norton can be seen talking to Whitehall about it being a particularly momentous role, due to him taking on an American accent. Beforehand, it’s assumed the audience were shown a short scene from the movie.

‘Yes, I was doing an American accent,’ Whitehall says. ‘What, in that clip?’ Colman reacts, without realising what she’s actually said. ‘Olivia!’ he exclaims back, with Colman immediately looking a bit sheepish and muttering sorry. ‘I feel the Oscar buzz fizzling away,’ Whitehall adds.

Olivia Colman on The Graham Norton Show. (BBC)BBC

‘You see, what a lot of actors do when they’re doing an American accent, is they tend to just go for one region of America and commit to a single American accent. I decided with this role that I would take it around all 50 states… sometimes in the same scene,’ he also joked.

It’s gone down a storm on social media. ‘Jack Whitehall absolutely OWNED by actual Oscar Winner and National Treasure Olivia Colman,’ one user wrote. ‘Oh Olivia Colman, that was a deliciously wicked kneecapping of Jack Whitehall’s acting talent,’ a second wrote.

‘Whenever Olivia’s on this show she always manages to fluster herself in the best, most adorable way possible – absolute legend,’ a third commented.

