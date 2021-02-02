Olivia Newton-John Calls Criticism Of Grease As Racist And Homophobic 'Silly' PA Images

Actor Olivia Newton-John has said the hit musical Grease should not ‘be taken so seriously’ after critics described it as racist and homophobic.

The high-school film was released in 1978 but has long remained part of popular culture thanks to TV re-runs, fancy dress costumes and karaoke bars.

Advert 10

The T-birds and Pink Ladies made an appearance on British television over Christmas, but while many viewers may have enjoyed singing along to the songs and laughing at the corny dialogue, others deemed the content offensive.

danny and sandy grease Paramount Pictures

One Twitter user described the film as ‘the most sexist piece of sh*t’, while another wrote: ‘Grease is a terribly toxic, homophobic, and sexist movie. But nobody wants to have THAT conversation.’

Newton-John, who starred as Sandy in the flick, responded to the backlash on the A Life of Greatness podcast, saying: ‘I think it’s kind of silly. I mean, this movie was made in the 1970s about the 1950s.’

Advert 10

She continued: ‘It was a stage play, it’s a musical, it’s fun. It’s a fun movie musical not to be taken so seriously.’

Grease Paramount Pictures

The actor, who is now 72, went on to say that people take popular culture ‘too seriously’ these days, adding:

We need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are. I didn’t see it like that at all, I think it’s a fun movie that entertains people.

Advert 10

Following its release, Grease became the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time. A sequel was released in 1982, though few of the original cast members reprised their roles and it was not as well received as its predecessor.