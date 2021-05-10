Olivia Wilde Slammed For ‘Homophobic’ Comments After Old Interview Resurfaces

PA Images

Actor and director Olivia Wilde has been accused of making homophobic comments in old interviews, but her fanbase is divided.

Wilde has a successful career between her acting roles in the likes of The Lazarus Effect and Tron: Legacy, and her directorial work, most notably Booksmart. However, Wilde’s comments before she began work on Booksmart has caused a stir on the internet, with some labelling her ‘homophobic’.

A tweet highlighted two interviews with Wilde. In the first, the actor discussed her move into directing, ‘I almost feel like someone who has come out of the closet. There’s this feeling of honesty about what I really want to do, and it’s a level of comfort from being true to yourself that I haven’t felt in a long time.’

Off the back of these comments, people have labelled the analogy as misplaced and hurtful, suggesting that revealing your sexuality is a larger pressure that faces more stigma than directing a teenage comedy.

The tweet, which quickly spread online, also pointed to another comment made by Wilde. Speaking about her life after divorcing Tao Ruspoli, Wilde stated that after seeing lots of men she considered ‘a soft kind of lesbian relationship, just gentle kissing and scissoring.’

With the new attention on these comments, opinions are divided. Some have noted Wilde had used a poor choice of words that were insensitive, and think she should apologise. Others have claimed that Wilde is homophobic. However, many have rejected calls for cancelling the actress and pointed to the fact that it seemed to be a case of a poor analogy rather than anything deliberately hurtful.

One fan responded to the criticism by noting the positive things that Wilde had said about the LGBTQ+ community in an interview. When asked if she was concerned about playing lesbian characters, Wilde said such a question ‘seemed crazy’. Wilde went on to note that she hopes sexual labels become a thing of the past.

While some will be pleased that Wilde has shown some support for the LGBTQ+ community, others will be concerned that the actor didn’t realise the damage her analogies would cause. Either way, it seems that there are calls for Wilde to address the comments. However, whether the actor does comment remains to be seen, and like many before her, she may just wait for the situation to run its course.

