Olivia Wilde To Direct Marvel’s Spider-Woman Movie

Spider-Woman PA/Sony

Olivia Wilde is reportedly set to direct Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Woman movie, confirming the news with a simple spider emoji on Twitter.

Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart (2019) was released to critical and commercial acclaim, and she has since become a highly sought after director.

This hotly anticipated superhero movie will feature the very first live action movie outing for Spider-Woman, a comic book character whose origins spin back to the 1970s.

Olivia Wilde @oliviawilde/Twitter

Wilde’s involvement in an untitled female-led superhero movie was originally reported by https://deadline.com/2020/08/olivia-wilde-spider-woman-director-secret-marvel-movie-sony-1203017798/, who speculated that the story might well revolve around the seldom-seen Spider-Woman.

This turned out to be bang on, with Wilde going on to share the article with a cheeky spider emoji. She also uploaded an Instagram pic of what appears to be one of her children wearing the iconic Spidey-suit.

Fellow actors have expressed excitement at the project, with Josh Gad (Frozen) tweeting:

The fact that @oliviawilde is directing an @MarvelStudios film is enough to get though one more day.

Offering a sweet compliment in return, Wilde replied:

It’s the least I could do in exchange for the gift of Olaf.

Wilde also received a warm congratulations from former House co-star Hugh Laurie, who tweeted, ‘This is most excellent, O. May the road rise up to meet you!’

Wilde will reportedly reunite with Katie Silberman to co-write the script. The pair worked together previously on Booksmart – which bagged a Writers Guild of America nomination for best original screenplay – and fans have skyscraper high hopes for this next collaboration.

Writing about the project on her Instagram story, Wilde spoke of her joy at working alongside Silberman once again:

Reunited and it feels so good, especially because we never left each other’s side in the first place.

Amy Pascal – who previously produced The Post and Little Women – will be producing, with Rachel O’Connor (Spider Man: Homecoming) on board as an executive producer.

As of yet, not much is known about this untitled Spider-Woman movie or even what sort of character we can expect. However, there is plenty of interesting comic book material for Wilde and Silberman to draw from.

Various Marvel characters have taken on the Spider-Woman alter ego since she first appeared in 1977. Superheroine Jessica Drew was the original, but fans have also seen turns from Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson.