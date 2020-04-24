One Of Last Year’s Best Horror Films Is Getting A Sequel
Are you ready for more Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark? I certainly hope so, because the much-loved horror film is getting a sequel.
The 2019 film was based on the children’s book series of horror tales by Alvin Schwartz, which was brought to life in the film through the existence of a book of stories written by a troubled young girl from the 1800s.
When an unfortunate group of teens in 1968 America discover the book, those disturbing, tortured stories start to become a reality.
After being made on a budget of just $25 million, Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark became a box office hit and managed to rake in $106 million, so it’s only natural the creators want to come back for more.
The 2019 film was directed by André Øvredal, written by brothers Dan and Kevin Hageman and produced by Guillermo del Toro, who also shared story credit. All four will return for the sequel, which will be based on a story by del Toro.
The second instalment was confirmed this week as Paramount has teamed up with Entertainment One to bring more scary stories to the big screen, Deadline reports.
Logline details for the new film are currently being kept under wraps, but Øvredal has previously expressed his excitement at the idea of a sequel, saying he’d ‘absolutely’ be involved, so he’s sure to be bursting with ideas for the new scary stories.
The director spoke to Yahoo! News following the release of the first film, discussing its success and speaking about what it was like to work with del Toro.
Øvredal praised the producer, saying:
We had a wonderful script but, when we got into the shooting script, we needed to finesse certain things to match reality or to change stuff and [del Toro’s] understanding of storytelling is unbelievable.
He is able to sit on top basically, and see everything from a bird’s perspective. His ability to see that is amazing. He has so many ideas and we could just sit and have these wonderful conversations on the script side.
Together with the original writing team, Øvredal and del Toro are sure to bring audiences more of the horror stories they loved so much in the first film.
There’s no telling yet when the sequel will hit cinemas, but at least fans can now stop hoping for the existence of a sequel and focus on being excited for it.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]