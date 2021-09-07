unilad
Only Fools And Horses Episodes Flagged As Racist By Streaming Service

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 07 Sep 2021 12:12
Only Fools And Horses Episodes Flagged As Racist By Streaming ServiceBBC

Several episodes of Only Fools and Horses have been slapped with a racism warning on BritBox.

The streaming platform recently added the classic British sitcom onto its service to celebrate the show’s 40th anniversary.

Britbox, which is owned by ITV and the BBC, has since placed racism warnings on five episodes.

The episodes have been said to contain ‘offensive racial language’, which is why they’re being flagged to the viewer.

Only fools on horses (BBC)BBC

One of the episodes to have been flagged is season one’s The Russians Are Coming, The Express reports, in which Del Boy constructs a nuclear fallout shelter with Rodney Trotter and Grandad.

It’s thought the reason it’s been flagged to contain racist content is because, at one point in the episode, Grandad uses a racial slur to refer to a shop.

Season two’s The Yellow Peril is also one of the five to have been flagged, as it portrays East Asians as a threat to the West.

BBC and ITV have become increasingly more aware of some of the sensitive content old television shows like Only Fools and Horses has, and has previously defended their decision to flag certain episodes of TV shows such as this.

Only fools on horses (BBC)BBC
The streaming service said: 

Programming on the service that contains potentially sensitive language or attitudes of their era have carried appropriate warnings since our launch in November 2019 to ensure the right guidance is in place for viewers who are choosing to watch on-demand.

Other programmes such as Coronation Street and Vicar of Dibley also have flags on some of the episodes that are streaming on BritBox.

Many people have argued that shows aired in previous years such as Little Britain wouldn’t be allowed to be created nowadays.

