Only Fools and Horses Star John Challis Dies Aged 79

BBC/Alamy

The family of John Challis have confirmed that the actor has passed away aged 79.

Challis was known for starring in Only Fools and Horses, as well as The Green Green Grass.

The statement issued confirming the sad news read, ‘It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news. Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.’

‘He will always be loved for being ‘Boycie’ and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come,’ it continued.

The statement went on to ask for people to respect the Challis family’s privacy in light of the news, and that there will be ‘an occasion to celebrate John’s life’ in the future – something that people will be welcome to attend.

People have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the late 79-year-old. One person wrote, ‘Absolutely gutted to hear John Challis has died. I was so chuffed when he contributed a video to my Tom Baker Years livetweet in 2018. A national treasure, a comic hero and a very lovely man.’

Another person tweeted, ‘My heart is literally breaking with the news that Actor and Arsenal fan John Challis has passed away today aged 79. I grew up watching Only Fools and Horses and loved him as Monty in Benidorm. This is a massive loss to the acting world.’

A third wrote, ‘Absolutely devastated. [Had the] pleasure of meeting John Challis on several occasions. Just the nicest guy.’