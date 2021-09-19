unilad
Advert

Only Fools and Horses Star John Challis Dies Aged 79

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Sep 2021 14:20
Only Fools and Horses Star John Challis Dies Aged 79BBC/Alamy

The family of John Challis have confirmed that the actor has passed away aged 79.

Challis was known for starring in Only Fools and Horses, as well as The Green Green Grass.

Advert

The statement issued confirming the sad news read, ‘It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news. Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.’

‘He will always be loved for being ‘Boycie’ and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come,’ it continued.

The statement went on to ask for people to respect the Challis family’s privacy in light of the news, and that there will be ‘an occasion to celebrate John’s life’ in the future – something that people will be welcome to attend.

Advert

Challis is said to have died in his sleep after ‘a long battle with cancer‘.

People have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the late 79-year-old. One person wrote, ‘Absolutely gutted to hear John Challis has died. I was so chuffed when he contributed a video to my Tom Baker Years livetweet in 2018. A national treasure, a comic hero and a very lovely man.’

Another person tweeted, ‘My heart is literally breaking with the news that Actor and Arsenal fan John Challis has passed away today aged 79. I grew up watching Only Fools and Horses and loved him as Monty in Benidorm. This is a massive loss to the acting world.’

Advert

A third wrote, ‘Absolutely devastated. [Had the] pleasure of meeting John Challis on several occasions. Just the nicest guy.’

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Chess Icon Sues Netflix For $5 Million Over ‘Grossly Sexist’ Queen’s Gambit Line
News

Chess Icon Sues Netflix For $5 Million Over ‘Grossly Sexist’ Queen’s Gambit Line

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Forced To Swap’ £6 Million Mansion Days After Moving In For Bizarre Reason
Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Forced To Swap’ £6 Million Mansion Days After Moving In For Bizarre Reason

Teacher Branded ‘Condescending’ For Claiming Making Kids Behave Is ‘White Supremacy’
Viral

Teacher Branded ‘Condescending’ For Claiming Making Kids Behave Is ‘White Supremacy’

Investigators Consider Link Between Missing Gabby Petito And Unsolved Double Murder
News

Investigators Consider Link Between Missing Gabby Petito And Unsolved Double Murder

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Death, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools And Horses, has died, his family says

 