Orange Is The New Black Final Season Comes To Netflix On July 26

Netflix

After six years on our screens, the final ever season of Orange is the New Black comes to Netflix this week, July 26.

The news was confirmed in October 2018 that season seven of the show would be its last, and with just a few days left before it airs, it’s time to brace yourself for an emotional farewell.

You can check out the trailer for season seven here:

The announcement came after a few of the show’s stars, such as Taylor Schilling who plays Piper, were said to be getting ready to bid adieu to their characters.

Showrunner Jenji Kohan then confirmed the seventh season would be the last for OITNB, writing in a statement via Thrillist:

After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.

Viewers will be well aware Piper Chapman finally got her release from Litchfield prison in the finale of season six, so we can be sure to see her adjusting, or struggling to adjust, to life on the outside in the upcoming episodes.

Speaking about Piper’s storyline, writer Brian Chamberlayne told The Hollywood Reporter:

[Jenji] wanted to be able to tell stories about post-prison. It wasn’t just a season-six end, it was partially about getting into the arc of where Piper goes. It’s about what is significant about the criminal justice system and what is significant about Piper’s story and journey, so there’s plenty to be told.

Not long to wait now!

The seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black comes to Netflix on July 26.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]