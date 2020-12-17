unilad
Original Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Dies Aged 75

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 17 Dec 2020 20:04
Lucasfilm/Flickr

Jeremy Bulloch, the original Boba Fett actor, has died at the age of 75.

The late actor was best known for starring in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as the iconic character. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Born in Leicestershire, UK, Bulloch started his career in television and star in programmes like Doctor Who and Robin of Sherwood, before moving over to film.

He had over 100 credits under his belt, according to Comicbook, which included multiple James Bond movies.

People have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. One person wrote, ‘It is a sad day! The legend #JeremyBulloch, #BobaFett has passed away. We thank for your work in bringing everyone’s favorite bounty hunter to life! You will be missed. RIP #JeremyBulloch’.

Another Star Wars fan tweeted, ‘This one hurts. A lot. Rest in peace #jeremybulloch you will be greatly missed’, while another said, ‘Such sad news of Jeremy Bulloch’s passing. Met Jeremy four times. He had so much time for the fans & loved a good chat no matter how long the line.’

Bulloch’s passing comes just weeks after Boba Fett made an appearance in hit Disney+ series The Mandolorian – a huge moment for Star Wars fans.

Our thoughts are with Bulloch’s family and friends during this difficult time. RIP Jeremy.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677. 

