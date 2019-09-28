Original Candyman Tony Todd Reportedly Returning In Jordan Peele’s Sequel

PA‎/Propaganda Films‎

Horror star Tony Todd is expected to return to his signature role in Jordan Peele’s forthcoming Candyman sequel, according to reports.

It was Todd’s in the iconic 1999 film that cemented his position has horror, but it wasn’t his first time dabbling in the spooky genre.

Todd played the lead survivor Ben in Tom Savini’s 1990 remake of George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead as the ultimate African-American horror protagonist before going on to play the most-feared African-American villain in horror.

While MGM is still yet to confirm the news of Todd’s return, Bloody Disgusting founder Brad Miska says two more trustworthy sources confirmed the actor would reprise his iconic role.

Peele, most recently known for his work on Get Out and Us, co-wrote the script, which is said to be a ‘spiritual sequel’ to the original classic.

The sequel will return to the setting of the original film, the now gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects one stood.

Propaganda Films‎

Todd previously confirmed he would be part of the new Peele-produced film, however he never made clear what capacity it would be in.

Earlier in the year, it was revealed Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had been cast in the film, prompting many people to believe he’d be taking over the Candyman role. So, lots of people assumed Todd would only be appearing in the film in a cameo or supporting role.

However, if Miska’s report is confirmed, it’s now unknown which role Abdul-Mateen will take on, however there has been suggestions he could be playing a younger version of Candyman in flashback scenes, particularly given the sequel is some 20 years after Todd’s last outing in the franchise.

Propaganda Films‎

For now, fans of the franchise are likely to be over the moon at the long-time return of Todd who remains an incredible performer and horror heavyweight.

The sequel, which is yet to be given a title, is set for release on June 12, 2020.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]