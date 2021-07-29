Original Exorcist Star Returning For New $400m Trilogy

PA/Warner Bros.

It’s been almost half a century since she first shot to fame terrifying audiences in The Exorcist, and now Ellen Burstyn is returning to reprise her role in a new blockbuster trilogy.

Burstyn, now 88, starred as Chris MacNeil in the original 1973 film alongside the late horror legend Max von Sydow and Linda Blair, who portrayed a young girl possessed by a demon after playing with a Ouija board.

Advert 10

PA Images

Now, to mark the up coming 50th anniversary of The Exorcist first hitting cinema screens, Universal Pictures has announced a brand new, $400 million trilogy set to continue the original series, with Burstyn confirmed to return as MacNeil.

The sequel, which is as-yet untitled, will also star Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr., and will be directed by David Gordon Green, who has most recently been helming another horror franchise, directing 2018’s Halloween and two forthcoming sequels. Pineapple Express star Danny McBride is also reportedly on board as an executive producer and co-writer, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The Exorcist is widely regarded as one of the best and most influential horror films of all time, and was an instant sensation upon its release, scoring 10 Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. Since then, attempts to revive the world of The Exorcist have failed to match those heights, with the latest film sequel, Exorcist: The Beginning, making little impact on its release in 2004.

Advert 10

PA Images

Blair has since reprised her role as Regan in a 2016 TV spinoff series, but as yet has not been confirmed to appear in the recently announced sequels.

The forthcoming trilogy comes as the result of a partnership between Universal, NBC streaming service Peacock, noted horror film factory Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek Entertainment, with Universal having paid $400 million for the rights to the franchise.

The first instalment in the revival is expected to be completed for Halloween in two years time, with an anticipated release date of October 13, 2023.

Advert 10