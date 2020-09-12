Original Hocus Pocus Cast In Talks For Sequel Buena Vista Pictures

Halloween might be a little while off yet, but it seems all our spooky dreams might be about to come true as the original cast of Hocus Pocus is reportedly in talks for the sequel.

Ever since director Adam Shankman confirmed Hocus Pocus 2 was going ahead earlier this year, in development at Disney+, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy would be reprising their roles as the iconic Sanderson Sisters.

And while Disney has so far kept shtum on the matter, according to new reports all three actors are formally in talks to reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah and Mary.

hocus pocus sequel Disney

According to an exclusive report by The DisInsider, the ‘number one Disney film source’ that provides ‘daily Disney news and secrets’, it is yet to be confirmed whether any of the stars have officially signed on for the sequel.

However, a source close to the project said discussions have taken place via Zoom meetings – the only place to conduct important work meetings, as we’ve all come to realise in recent months.

And although we’re yet to receive official confirmation from Disney that Midler, Parker and Najimy are returning, all three actors have previously expressed interest in doing exactly that. In other words, it’s looking pretty darn hopeful that the aforementioned discussions will lead to them signing on.

Hocus Pocus Disney

For example, Parker previously said all three were ‘very hospitable’ to the idea of returning for the sequel, as per Movieweb. ‘I think now we have gotten to the point where we all have agreed publicly to the right people that, “Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea”,’ she said. ‘So we’ll see what the future holds.’

Midler agreed, saying they wanted to ‘fly again’ and adding: ‘Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse… I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred Sanderson] is, of course, one of my favourite characters. I mean, she’s in the zeitgeist.’

The actor continued:

I have met people – I’ve met grown-up people, like 40-year-old’s, 50-year-old’s – who say, ‘Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on that.’ It’s so mortifying because I still look 35.

bette midler hocus pocus Disney

Directed by Kenny Ortega, the original film centres on three witches who are accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts. With the help of a magical cat, the boy (Omri Katz) must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

Adam Shankman will direct the sequel, with Jen D’Angelo writing the script. It is unknown if any of the other characters from the original film will make their return for the sequel.

A release date is yet to be set for the upcoming sequel.